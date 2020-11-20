Covenant Partners LLC Acquires 139 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Covenant Partners LLC increased its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in IDEX by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 98.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 99,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,721,000 after acquiring an additional 49,420 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 154.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 23,960 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in IDEX by 1.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in IDEX by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 164,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IDEX news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total transaction of $350,222.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,866. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 152,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total transaction of $28,913,667.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at $9,614,434.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,209 shares of company stock worth $52,827,126 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IEX stock opened at $195.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $104.56 and a 1 year high of $199.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IEX. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.82.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

