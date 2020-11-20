Covenant Partners LLC Acquires 253 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Covenant Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 239.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 95.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 59.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $183.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.91.

AAP opened at $146.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.89 and a 200 day moving average of $146.79. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.33 and a 52-week high of $170.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

