Covenant Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,827 NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,827 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $403,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jasmin Staiblin purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.30 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,820.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NXPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.59.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $150.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.59. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $152.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

