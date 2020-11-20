Covenant Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Covenant Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 15.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Shares of ZBRA opened at $356.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.86. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $150.06 and a twelve month high of $367.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.33.

In other news, SVP Bill Burns sold 5,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.67, for a total transaction of $1,582,672.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,701.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $2,132,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,229,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,944 shares of company stock worth $23,473,398 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.