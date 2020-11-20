Covenant Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Covenant Partners LLC cut its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Varian Medical Systems by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

In other Varian Medical Systems news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $93,347.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,755,202.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $69,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,779,876.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,286 shares of company stock valued at $395,288. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

VAR stock opened at $173.46 on Friday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $176.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 56.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barrington Research cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.55.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates in Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.