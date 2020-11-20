Covenant Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Covenant Partners LLC lessened its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Etsy by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 10,338 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,413,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,769,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $138.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.69. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $154.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.72 million. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. On average, analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETSY. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $112.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.45.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $74,629.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,504.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $111,947.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,947.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 421,759 shares of company stock worth $54,841,457. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

