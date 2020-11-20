Covenant Partners LLC Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Covenant Partners LLC cut its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $2,505,470.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,426.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $475,260.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 214,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,632,371.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC opened at $96.59 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $109.53. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.50.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

