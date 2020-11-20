Covenant Partners LLC Has $378,000 Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Covenant Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RJF. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Raymond James in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Raymond James in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Raymond James in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Raymond James by 33.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RJF. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

In other news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $323,990.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,315.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $812,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,798 shares of company stock worth $5,251,898. 10.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RJF stock opened at $88.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $102.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.28.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.45. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

