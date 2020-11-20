Covenant Partners LLC Has $389,000 Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Covenant Partners LLC raised its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,737,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,938,000 after buying an additional 14,933 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 206,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,856,000 after buying an additional 22,265 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI opened at $232.63 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $244.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.72 and a 200 day moving average of $195.24. The company has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Melius downgraded shares of Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.37.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

