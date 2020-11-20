Covenant Partners LLC Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Covenant Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Chevron by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 146,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,429,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 29,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 27,185 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 146,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $85.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.09. The company has a market capitalization of $160.09 billion, a PE ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.21. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $122.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. HSBC decreased their price objective on Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist lowered Chevron to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.28.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

