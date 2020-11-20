Covenant Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Covenant Partners LLC reduced its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 37.0% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.62.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,197.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total value of $1,522,976.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,076,646.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ECL opened at $210.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.93. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.22.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

