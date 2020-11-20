Covenant Partners LLC Lowers Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Covenant Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 32.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 29.8% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 41,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 9,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $95.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.93. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $77.92 and a 1 year high of $121.08.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $474.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.98 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Frank H. Yoho bought 1,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.81.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

