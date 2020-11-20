Covenant Partners LLC Lowers Position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Covenant Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,002 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Total by 4.1% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Total by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,518 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Total by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,779 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Total by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Total by 6.3% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,086 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TOT opened at $40.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average of $37.05. The firm has a market cap of $109.34 billion, a PE ratio of -32.19, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68. Total Se has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $56.91.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.21. Total had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Total Se will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised Total to an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Total from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Total presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

