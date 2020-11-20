Covenant Partners LLC Lowers Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Covenant Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,177 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 2,857.1% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 412.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.79.

UBER stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $50.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.89 and a 200 day moving average of $34.48. The company has a market cap of $86.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $72,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 275,501 shares in the company, valued at $9,942,831.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $207,240. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

