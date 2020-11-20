Covenant Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,342 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Covenant Partners LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WST. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

WST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total transaction of $2,670,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,921.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patrick J. Zenner acquired 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,469.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,244,661.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WST opened at $282.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $286.01 and its 200 day moving average is $252.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.53 and a 12 month high of $305.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 74.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

