Covenant Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Covenant Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in American Express by 170.7% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,497,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $999,362,000 after buying an additional 6,619,218 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in American Express by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,559,726 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $520,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,537,738 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,335,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,570 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $168,977,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Express by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,716,861 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $660,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,432 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, 140166 cut shares of American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.04.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $113.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.70. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The stock has a market cap of $91.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

