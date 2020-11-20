Covenant Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Covenant Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,337,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,166,000 after acquiring an additional 140,743 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,702,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,173,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,094,000 after buying an additional 528,772 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 745,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,726,000 after buying an additional 153,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 515,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,419,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BURL. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $238.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.54.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $234.86 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $250.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of -182.10 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.50. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 9,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.49, for a total transaction of $1,890,983.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,560.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

