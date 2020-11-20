Covenant Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Covenant Partners LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,021 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $141.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $256.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.86 and a 200-day moving average of $122.63.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.42.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,283. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

