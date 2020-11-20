Covenant Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Covenant Partners LLC decreased its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 518.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 189,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,546,000 after acquiring an additional 158,622 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,158,000 after buying an additional 146,427 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 369.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,430,000 after buying an additional 48,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,386,000 after buying an additional 48,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 292,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,203,000 after buying an additional 42,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS opened at $319.02 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.22 and a 52 week high of $363.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $326.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.37.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.74 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 54.24% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $264.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.50.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.68, for a total transaction of $620,352.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,446.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.14, for a total value of $455,196.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,115.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,409 shares of company stock valued at $6,089,322. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

