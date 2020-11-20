Covenant Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Covenant Partners LLC decreased its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 1,240.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

In other news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $761,054.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,778.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total transaction of $1,068,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,321,439.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,776,054 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $216.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.03. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $234.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The business had revenue of $701.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.62 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JMP Securities began coverage on Generac in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.62.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

