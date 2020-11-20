Covenant Partners LLC Sells 120 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Covenant Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 19.1% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.7% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 437,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 16.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,867,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO opened at $166.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.55 and a 200-day moving average of $154.20. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $180.61. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $957.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.68 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTWO. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.72.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

