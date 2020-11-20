Covenant Partners LLC Sells 141 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Covenant Partners LLC lessened its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,188,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 272,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,082,000 after purchasing an additional 116,938 shares during the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,295,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, 140166 downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at $11,768,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $86.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $98.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.71.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.