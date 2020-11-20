Covenant Partners LLC Sells 1,773 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Covenant Partners LLC decreased its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,709,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,747,000 after acquiring an additional 11,835 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 488,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,591,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 414,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,005,000 after buying an additional 15,704 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,116,000 after buying an additional 10,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 244,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,400,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes stock opened at $63.01 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.66.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $309.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.60 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Diodes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 10,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $669,649.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,732 shares in the company, valued at $28,677,241.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raymond Soong sold 31,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $1,591,360.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 313,494 shares in the company, valued at $15,712,319.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 319,187 shares of company stock worth $17,360,259. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.