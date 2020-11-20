Covenant Partners LLC Sells 180 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Covenant Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 228.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

DRI opened at $107.73 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $125.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.69, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.34%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $95,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180 shares in the company, valued at $17,112.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DRI shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, September 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.55.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

