Covenant Partners LLC Sells 202 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Covenant Partners LLC cut its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SMG opened at $166.80 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $179.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.71.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $890.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.48%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SMG shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

