Covenant Partners LLC Sells 228 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Covenant Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,404 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the second quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 34.5% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 57.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XLNX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.14.

Xilinx stock opened at $132.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $136.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.37%.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

