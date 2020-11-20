Covenant Partners LLC Sells 277 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Covenant Partners LLC lowered its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 21.4% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the second quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 4.3% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Black Knight by 94.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 542,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,388,000 after acquiring an additional 263,780 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Black Knight by 70.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,845,000 after acquiring an additional 427,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKI. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Black Knight from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Black Knight from $87.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price objective on Black Knight from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.40.

BKI stock opened at $93.60 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.17, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.36.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $312.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Knight news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 59,200 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $5,011,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,200 shares of company stock worth $9,490,596. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

