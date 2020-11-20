Covenant Partners LLC Sells 277 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Covenant Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Estabrook Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 71.4% during the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 76.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 9,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $1,292,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,818,304.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total transaction of $156,286.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,627.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,119 shares of company stock worth $9,038,129 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Charter Equity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.81.

Shares of SWKS opened at $138.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.10 and its 200-day moving average is $135.22. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $158.61.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

