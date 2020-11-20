Covenant Partners LLC Sells 334 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Covenant Partners LLC decreased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,942,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,554,000 after purchasing an additional 417,686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Global Payments by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,515,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,747,000 after buying an additional 154,884 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 18.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,795,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,541,000 after acquiring an additional 281,375 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Global Payments by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,540,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,607,000 after purchasing an additional 31,401 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,185,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,004,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPN opened at $190.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.61. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $209.62. The stock has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Compass Point began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.39.

In related news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,399.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $85,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,423.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,288 shares of company stock worth $1,639,512 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

