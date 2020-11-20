Covenant Partners LLC Sells 413 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Covenant Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,769 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,102,434 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,681,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,593 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,019,690 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $961,636,000 after buying an additional 1,624,863 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.0% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 16,507,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $918,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 20.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $643,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 746.7% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,191,590 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $564,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,375.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.10.

TJX opened at $61.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $73.81 billion, a PE ratio of 108.00, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $65.14.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

