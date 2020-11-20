Covenant Partners LLC Sells 431 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Covenant Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive in the second quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Progressive by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.80, for a total value of $555,338.40. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $276,389.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,271,149.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,628 shares of company stock valued at $8,273,893. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $94.27 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.51.

Several brokerages have commented on PGR. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Progressive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Argus downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.42.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

