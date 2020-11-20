Covenant Partners LLC Sells 505 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Covenant Partners LLC lessened its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pool by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 1.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Pool by 2.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 2.7% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.04, for a total value of $227,790.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 14,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,885.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 17,360 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.98, for a total transaction of $6,579,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 108,250 shares in the company, valued at $41,024,585. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,276 shares of company stock valued at $22,750,658 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

POOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.50.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $338.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.06. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $160.35 and a 52 week high of $391.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $349.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.20 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.79%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

