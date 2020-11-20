Covenant Partners LLC Sells 658 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2020

Covenant Partners LLC cut its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCE. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of BCE by 63.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in BCE in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in BCE by 46.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $49.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 95.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCE. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BCE (NYSE:BCE)

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit