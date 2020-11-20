Covenant Partners LLC Sells 658 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Covenant Partners LLC cut its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCE. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of BCE by 63.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in BCE in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in BCE by 46.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $49.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 95.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCE. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

