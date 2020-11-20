Covenant Partners LLC Sells 689 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Covenant Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,833 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.0% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 25.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.52.

NYSE:DHI opened at $75.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.67. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $81.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.65 and a 200 day moving average of $64.85. The firm has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.78.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.