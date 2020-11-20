Covenant Partners LLC Sells 787 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Covenant Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $113.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $130.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.68. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 27.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Truist lifted their price target on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Northcoast Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.