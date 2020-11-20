Covenant Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Covenant Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter worth $458,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 29.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Cintas by 4.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Cintas by 15.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Cintas by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Cintas stock opened at $366.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $340.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $154.33 and a one year high of $369.20. The stock has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.54.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.65. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.28%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTAS. Argus began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Cintas from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.36.

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $23,145,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,215.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

