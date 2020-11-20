Covenant Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Covenant Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the second quarter worth $26,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUM opened at $408.10 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.25 and a 52 week high of $474.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $426.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.83.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Humana from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Humana from $465.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Humana from $388.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.13.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

