Covenant Partners LLC Trims Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Covenant Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 351.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,267,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,514,000 after buying an additional 986,870 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,590,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth $63,345,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,280,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,641,000 after purchasing an additional 783,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 2,273.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 765,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,825,000 after purchasing an additional 733,634 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $92.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $94.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.58.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 32.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.82.

In other news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $75,049.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,414.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.