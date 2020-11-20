Covenant Partners LLC Trims Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Covenant Partners LLC trimmed its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Svb Leerink dropped their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $163.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.72.

Shares of ALXN stock opened at $122.05 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.67 and a 52-week high of $128.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.62.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

