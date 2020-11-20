Credit Suisse Group Boosts EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Price Target to $2.50

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $1.00 to $2.50 in a report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnLink Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an underweight rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded EnLink Midstream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.33.

Shares of ENLC opened at $3.75 on Monday. EnLink Midstream has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $6.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. Equities analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 271.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,676,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,189,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,920,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after buying an additional 1,767,603 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $4,218,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,088,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,536,000 after buying an additional 967,284 shares in the last quarter. 33.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

