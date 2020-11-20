Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to Hold

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS CROMF opened at $10.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $12.67.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

