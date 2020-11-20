Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at TD Securities

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CRR.UN. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.75 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.11.

Shares of TSE CRR.UN opened at C$14.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.11. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$9.26 and a 1-year high of C$16.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 146.63%.

In other Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton bought 13,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.00 per share, with a total value of C$175,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$500,500.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

