Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Director Jason Marc Adler Sells 100,000 Shares

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Director Jason Marc Adler sold 100,000 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $733,000.00.

Jason Marc Adler also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, November 9th, Jason Marc Adler sold 769,339 shares of Cronos Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $5,946,990.47.
  • On Friday, November 6th, Jason Marc Adler sold 100,000 shares of Cronos Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $760,000.00.

Shares of CRON opened at $7.22 on Friday. Cronos Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.65.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.25. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 266.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRON shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cronos Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRON. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,443,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the third quarter valued at about $5,227,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the second quarter valued at about $4,164,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 31.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 771,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 184,937 shares during the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

