Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $5.60 to $5.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cronos Group’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRON. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cronos Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.89.

CRON opened at $7.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.65. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.99.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $11.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. Cronos Group had a net margin of 266.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. Cronos Group’s quarterly revenue was up 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cronos Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 1,289,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $9,322,000.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,579,092 shares in the company, valued at $50,001,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,258,689 shares of company stock worth $16,761,991. Company insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Cronos Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Cronos Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 551,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Cronos Group by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 68,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 13,012 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,227,000. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

