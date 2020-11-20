Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,059 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $10,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 93.8% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,286.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 99,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,617,000 after buying an additional 92,600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 60.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,446,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,869,000 after buying an additional 547,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 29.0% during the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $168.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a PE ratio of 105.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.06. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.36%.

In other news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $978,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,425,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

