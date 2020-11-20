Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $12,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 210.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 723.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $168.09 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a PE ratio of 105.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.28.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

In related news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $978,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,425,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $161.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

