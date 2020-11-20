CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in CSX by 347.7% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the third quarter worth $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 55.9% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Benchmark raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.52.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $91.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.39. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $93.71.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

