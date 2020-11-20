Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CUB. Raymond James downgraded Cubic from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cubic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cubic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cubic from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Cubic from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.18.

Cubic stock opened at $64.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.99. Cubic has a 12 month low of $30.86 and a 12 month high of $73.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.44.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.78. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Cubic will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cubic news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 17,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $989,975.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 17,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,920 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Cubic in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cubic in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cubic in the third quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Cubic in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cubic during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,255,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

