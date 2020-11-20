Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Price Target Raised to $71.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CUB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cubic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cubic from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Cubic from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cubic from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cubic from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.18.

NYSE CUB opened at $64.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.44. Cubic has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $73.76.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.78. Cubic had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cubic will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 17,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $989,975.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 17,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,920 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cubic by 30.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 228,955 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after purchasing an additional 52,823 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cubic by 21.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Cubic by 29.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 104,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Cubic by 6.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 327,227 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,717,000 after purchasing an additional 20,164 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Cubic by 11.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,273 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

