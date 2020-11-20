Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Increased to $281.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $281.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Deere & Company from $247.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $222.24.

Shares of DE stock opened at $255.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $265.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total value of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DE. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Deere & Company by 78.9% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Deere & Company by 662.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $44,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 32.6% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

